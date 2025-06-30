Monday, June 30, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin update on transfer of its OTC biz to LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Lupin has today, 30 June 2025, executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for transfer of its Over-the-Counter Consumer Healthcare Business (OTC Business) to LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare (LCHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, on a slump sale basis.

In terms of the BTA, the said transaction has been completed, and transfer of OTC Business will be effective from 01 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

SJVN Green Energy achieves commercial operation of 100.25 MW of Bikaner Solar Power Project

Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar approves participation in Lalitpur Power Generation Company's buyback offer

ITI secures BharatNet project of Rs 1901 cr

Scheduled Commercial Banks further improved their liquidity positions

Ashok Leyland's Ganesh Mani takes additional charge as Switch India CEO

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

