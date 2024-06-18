HDFC Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1606, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.12% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.32% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1606, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 23527.45. The Sensex is at 77198.4, up 0.27%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 10.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50002, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 216.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1610.5, up 0.59% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 0.12% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.32% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News