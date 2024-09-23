Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for fifth session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 6109.95, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105.4% in last one year as compared to a 31.49% gain in NIFTY and a 64.7% gain in the Nifty Auto. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6109.95, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25870.8. The Sensex is at 84661.27, up 0.14%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 14.34% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26394.55, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6111, up 1.44% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 105.4% in last one year as compared to a 31.49% gain in NIFTY and a 64.7% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

