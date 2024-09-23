Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pavna Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pavna Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
XT Global Infotech Ltd, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2024.
XT Global Infotech Ltd, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Pavna Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 515.4 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1144 shares in the past one month.
 
XT Global Infotech Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 50.02. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 88771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
Optiemus Infracom Ltd soared 14.00% to Rs 764.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39416 shares in the past one month.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd added 13.79% to Rs 363.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4692 shares in the past one month.
Skipper Ltd rose 13.52% to Rs 474.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33610 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

iPhone 16

Apple to bring 120Hz ProMotion display tech to base iPhones in 2025: Report

atishi becomes delhi cm

LIVE news: AAP leader Atishi takes charge as eighth chief minister of Delhi

Mutual Funds

Sebi expands mutual fund investment options with Credit Default Swaps

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts at 84,700, Nifty at 25,900; PSU Bank, Oil, Realty surge

Supreme Court, SC

SC should take suo motu cognisance of Tirupati laddu adulteration row: VHP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon