Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 0.16%, up for five straight sessions

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5655.8, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.68% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% jump in NIFTY and a 61.97% jump in the Nifty Auto. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 25136.35. The Sensex is at 82165.57, down 0.47%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 9.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26034.65, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5671.45, up 0.13% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 92.68% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% jump in NIFTY and a 61.97% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 26.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

