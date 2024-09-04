Cupid gains after planning to expand B2C strategy in India

Cupid added 2.31% to Rs 87.39 after the company is embarking a dynamic B2C expansion strategy with a topline target in excess of Rs 50 crore in this financial year. The companys foray into B2C in India in the last seven months has resulted in net revenues of Rs 12.50 crore and the company is looking to expand this pie substantially moving forward with a topline target in excess of Rs 50 crore in current financial year from its B2C India business. The company has built its presence across over 40 super stockists, 500 and more distributors and 50,000 retail touch points in a short span of time and is on the horizon to reach 1,00,000 touch points by the end of the current calendar year. It is also undertaking strategic marketing initiatives to create brand resonance and strengthen its distribution network. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The companys foray into B2C in India in the last seven months has resulted in net revenues of Rs 12.50 crore and the company is looking to expand this pie substantially moving forward with a topline target in excess of Rs 50 crore in current financial year from its B2C India business.

It aims to win customers with partner engagement, POS visibility, and retail advocacy. It also plans to enhance its ecommerce presence by partnering soon with Blinkit and Zepto and is currently available on top e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata 1mg.

Further, the company is diversifying its product portfolio to capitalise on emerging opportunities beyond the sexual wellness market. It plans to launch almond hair oil in 4 SKUs, massage oils (Jasmine & Loban, Lavender & Loban) and perfume gift packs this month, reflecting its passion to consistently innovate and explore new growth paths.

Dhruba Goswami, Cupid Business Head said, As we continue to bring in overall efficiencies in procurement, production and domestic distribution. Our Indian B2C expansion plans places emphasis on our operational excellence and innovative and new product offerings thus positioning us well for the future. Cupid Limiteds new product offerings have even started garnering international interest with export orders coming in for Cupids new range of products.

Cupid engaged in the business of dealing, marketing and manufacture of rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 8.26 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 2.16 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 16.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 39.13 crore during the quarter.

