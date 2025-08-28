Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL arm secures Rs 102-cr order from Indian Army

HFCL arm secures Rs 102-cr order from Indian Army

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

HFCL said that its material subsidiary, HTL, has bagged a contract worth Rs 101.82 crore from the Indian Army for the supply of tactical optical fiber cables and related accessories.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.24 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 111.30 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 24.8% year-on-year to Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of HFCL shed 0.15% to Rs 71.67 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Websol Energy System rises on stock split proposal

Websol Energy System rises on stock split proposal

Jaiprakash Power surges on solar project plans

Jaiprakash Power surges on solar project plans

Biocon arm gets USFDA nod for Sitagliptin tablets

Biocon arm gets USFDA nod for Sitagliptin tablets

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Slips 1.75%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Slips 1.75%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon