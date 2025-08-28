Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Websol Energy System rises on stock split proposal

Websol Energy System rises on stock split proposal

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Websol Energy System added 2.22% to Rs 1279.95 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 01 September 2025, to consider a proposal for undertaking the sub-division of the equity shares of the company.

The stock split proposal, if approved, and the consequent alteration of the companys capital clause is subject to approval of the shareholders of Websol Energy.

Websol Energy System manufactures solar photovoltaic cells and modules in India. The company supplies solar cells primarily within India, supporting module manufacturers to comply with Domestic Content Requirement norms, while its modules are marketed both in India and internationally.

 

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 67 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 23 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 96% YoY to Rs 219 crore during the period under review.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jaiprakash Power surges on solar project plans

Jaiprakash Power surges on solar project plans

Biocon arm gets USFDA nod for Sitagliptin tablets

Biocon arm gets USFDA nod for Sitagliptin tablets

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Slips 1.75%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Slips 1.75%

Prataap Snacks Ltd Spikes 9.52%

Prataap Snacks Ltd Spikes 9.52%

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon