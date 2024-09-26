Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 730.3, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.76% in last one year as compared to a 32.39% jump in NIFTY and a 46.11% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 730.3, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 26102.85. The Sensex is at 85511.38, up 0.4%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 3.81% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9777.15, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.11 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 728.85, up 1.67% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 53.76% in last one year as compared to a 32.39% jump in NIFTY and a 46.11% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 35.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Zen Tech up 4% on launching remote-operated weapon & surveillance systems

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts at 85,500, Nifty nears 26,100; Nifty Bank hits new peak

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11, Pitch report, live time, streaming

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

LIVE news: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15 days imprisonment in defamation case

Jagan Mohan Reddy

BJP, TDP demand Jagan Mohan Reddy declare faith before visiting temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon