Easy Trip Planners surges after deal to launch hotels segment on PhonePe platform

Easy Trip Planners jumped 6.38% to Rs 36.49 after the company announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with PhonePe to launch its 'Hotels' segment on the fintech platform.
The collaboration would provide PhonePe users with exclusive access to a wide range of top hotel deals and special offers.
Beyond hotels, EaseMyTrip plans to expand its offerings by introducing activities and cab services on PhonePe, creating a comprehensive travel booking experience.
Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip said: "We are excited to join hands with one of India's leading fintech companies, PhonePe, to exclusively launch our hotels, activities and cabs segment on their platform. This partnership is a significant step in making travel more accessible and convenient for millions of users across India."
Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest growing, 2nd largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 24.8% to Rs 32.48 crore on 23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 152.60 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
