Easy Trip Planners surges after deal to launch hotels segment on PhonePe platform

Easy Trip Planners jumped 6.38% to Rs 36.49 after the company announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with PhonePe to launch its 'Hotels' segment on the fintech platform.

The collaboration would provide PhonePe users with exclusive access to a wide range of top hotel deals and special offers.

Beyond hotels, EaseMyTrip plans to expand its offerings by introducing activities and cab services on PhonePe, creating a comprehensive travel booking experience.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip said: "We are excited to join hands with one of India's leading fintech companies, PhonePe, to exclusively launch our hotels, activities and cabs segment on their platform. This partnership is a significant step in making travel more accessible and convenient for millions of users across India."