Friday, November 21, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco reports fire incident at Novelis plant in Oswego, New York

Hindalco reports fire incident at Novelis plant in Oswego, New York

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Hindalco Industries announced that there was incident of fire at the Novelis plant in Oswego, New York (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) on 20 November 2025, at around 8.45 a.m. (EDT) [i.e. on 21 November 2025, at 7:15 p.m. (IST)], which was communicated to the company on 21 November 2025, at 7:51 a.m. (IST). Everyone working at the plant was safely evacuated and fortunately, there were no injuries. Multiple local fire departments responded, and the fire is now out. Crews remain on site to monitor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jyoti CNC Automation commences additional capacity at Huron

Jyoti CNC Automation commences additional capacity at Huron

Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty tad below 26,150; realty shares decline

Nifty tad below 26,150; realty shares decline

DXY stays firm after strong jobs data; Set for weekly gain of near 1%

DXY stays firm after strong jobs data; Set for weekly gain of near 1%

Hindalco Inds slides after reporting fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Hindalco Inds slides after reporting fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon