Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 12.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 1018.74 croreNet profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 12.18% to Rs 471.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 420.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 1018.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1125.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1018.741125.39 -9 OPM %59.2348.89 -PBDT644.48576.24 12 PBT637.68569.99 12 NP471.34420.16 12
