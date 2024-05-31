Business Standard
Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 257.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 2.70% to Rs 1098.71 crore
Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions rose 257.35% to Rs 90.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 1098.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1069.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.89% to Rs 133.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 332.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 4615.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4505.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1098.711069.81 3 4615.724505.16 2 OPM %6.033.39 -7.715.42 - PBDT174.79110.82 58 644.42608.38 6 PBT41.42-2.79 LP 110.48152.99 -28 NP90.4825.32 257 133.20332.05 -60
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

