Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:01 PM IST
Hinduja Global Solutions opens new intelligent experience hub in Manila

Hinduja Global Solutions opens new intelligent experience hub in Manila

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) announced the opening of a new intelligent experience hub in Manila, Philippines. The new facility strengthens the company's capability to deliver technology-enabled solutions for clients while providing a modern workplace for employees.

HGS will create more than 1,000 new jobs over the next 24 months in the areas of business services and digital transformation.

Located in Manila's prime business district, the new hub consolidates HGS' teams from across the city in a single, purpose-built environment. Designed to support evolving, technology-driven business needs and new delivery models, the hub features collaborative spaces that empower teams and enable greater value for clients.

 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

