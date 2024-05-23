Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 18.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 18.05 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.82% to Rs 4.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 67.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 18.59% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.