Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Oil Exploration Company adds new block in Mumbai Offshore

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company adds new block in Mumbai Offshore

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Awarded under Special Discovered Small Fields Bid Round 2024

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) announced the recent award of a contract area MB/OSDSF/B15/2024 under the Special Discovered Small Fields Bid Round 2024 on 15 April 2025.

Block MB/OSDSF/B15/2024 spans over 332.4 Sq. Kms. area in the Mumbai Offshore region at a water depth of about 40m, encapsulating two discoveries B-15A-1 and B-15-2, with potential for further exploration. A total of 6 wells have been drilled in this contract area. Well B-15A-1 tested approximately 1.66 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 1833 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and Well B-15-2 tested around 1151 barrels of oil and 0.91 mmscfd of gas from the Panna formation. HOEC is the Operator of this Block with 100% Participating Interest.

 

This new addition of Block MB/OSDSF/B15/2024 complements HOEC's existing Block MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 in Mumbai Offshore, expanding the Company's total acreage to over 800 sq. kms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. recommends final dividend

Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. recommends final dividend

Shares may slide at opening bell

Shares may slide at opening bell

Stock Alert: IREDA, Wipro, Swiggy, Lemon Tree Hotels, Dabur India, Angel One

Stock Alert: IREDA, Wipro, Swiggy, Lemon Tree Hotels, Dabur India, Angel One

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 1.91% in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 1.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather ForecastUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon