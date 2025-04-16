Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: IREDA, Wipro, Swiggy, Lemon Tree Hotels, Dabur India, Angel One

Stock Alert: IREDA, Wipro, Swiggy, Lemon Tree Hotels, Dabur India, Angel One

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium Company shares are banned from F&O Trading on 16 April 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Wipro, Angel One, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Swaraj Engines, and GTPL Hathway will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)s standalone net profit jumped 48.7% to Rs 501.79 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 337.38 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income increased 37.6% YoY to Rs 1914.73 crore in Q4 FY25.

Swiggy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Labour & Employment to enhance gig and logistics employment opportunities on the National Career Service (NCS) portal, aiming to create over 12 lakh job opportunities over the next 23 years.

 

Dabur Indias arm, Dabur International FZE will incorporate a new entity in the UK.

Mahanagar Gas announced that allocation of Administrative Price Mechanisms (APM) has been reduced by approximately 18%, effective April 16, 2025, compared to previous fortnight APM allocation. Reduction of APM volume has been replaced with New Well/Well Intervention gas (NWG). This will have an adverse impact on the profitability, however, the company is in the process of exploring all measures to mitigate the impact.

Max India's board approved raising funds upto Rs 125 crore through issuance of equity shares via right issue.

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement for a hotel propertyLemon Tree Resortin Mori Bera, Rajasthan. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to commence operations in FY27.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

