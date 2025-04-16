Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.10% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.770.66 17 2.572.68 -4 OPM %20.786.06 -1.563.36 - PBDT0.330.04 725 0.220.13 69 PBT0.29-0.01 LP 0.06-0.04 LP NP0.23-0.01 LP 0.04-0.04 LP

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

