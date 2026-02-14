Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 53.75 crore

Net profit of Hira Automobile declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 53.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.53.7550.313.835.270.470.530.150.190.110.15

