Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 September 2024.
Home First Finance Company India Ltd spiked 12.07% to Rs 1263.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 94404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36810 shares in the past one month.
 
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 125.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 8.65% to Rs 7222.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20351 shares in the past one month.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd rose 8.25% to Rs 1134.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39584 shares in the past one month.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd added 7.86% to Rs 1176.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13150 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

