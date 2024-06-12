Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Honasa Consumer expands its presence to over 1000 Reliance Retail stores

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Honasa Consumer announced that its products are now available at over 1000 Smart Bazaar/ Smart Point store across the country.
Commenting on this milestone, Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer says, At Honasa, we believe that we need to be available where our consumers want to shop the brand. The partnership with Reliance Retail is also an extension of our endeavor to make toxin free, safe products accessible to a wider set of consumers. We are 1000 stores strong now and with the increasing demand for Mamaearth products, we will hopefully continue to grow and increase our footprints through this collaboration.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon