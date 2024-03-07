Hong Kong Market drops 1.27%

The US Senates Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that proposes to prohibit federal contracting with certain biotechnology providers connected to foreign adversaries.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index retreated by 208.31 points, or 1.27%, to 16,229.78. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 59.14 points, or 1.04%, to 5,613.83.

Shares off Wuxi Biologics sank 20.2% to HK$17.34 while its sister company Wuxi AppTec tumbled 20% to HK$45.40, after the US Senates Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that proposes to prohibit federal contracting with certain biotechnology providers connected to foreign adversaries.

Hong Kong share market finished session deeply in negative territory on Thursday, 07 March 2024, weighed down by shares of commerce & industry, finance, and properties sectors, amid heightening geopolitical tensions after a US Senate committee advanced a bill targeting Chinese biotech companies. Meanwhile, market sentiments also dented on concerns over strong stimulus measures after better-than-expected trade data.