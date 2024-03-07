Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hong Kong Market drops 1.27%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session deeply in negative territory on Thursday, 07 March 2024, weighed down by shares of commerce & industry, finance, and properties sectors, amid heightening geopolitical tensions after a US Senate committee advanced a bill targeting Chinese biotech companies. Meanwhile, market sentiments also dented on concerns over strong stimulus measures after better-than-expected trade data.
The US Senates Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that proposes to prohibit federal contracting with certain biotechnology providers connected to foreign adversaries.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index retreated by 208.31 points, or 1.27%, to 16,229.78. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 59.14 points, or 1.04%, to 5,613.83.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Shares off Wuxi Biologics sank 20.2% to HK$17.34 while its sister company Wuxi AppTec tumbled 20% to HK$45.40, after the US Senates Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that proposes to prohibit federal contracting with certain biotechnology providers connected to foreign adversaries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hong Kong Market recovers 0.52% on bargain buying

Hong Kong Market falls 0.21%

Hong Kong Market falls 0.15%

Hong Kong Market surges on intervention signs

Hong Kong Market ends 0.34% down

China Market falls on softens stimulus hopes

Japan Nikkei falls 1.23%

Australia Market gains 0.4%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Sonata Software integrates Sonata Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI service

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon