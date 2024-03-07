Hong Kong Market drops 1.27%

The US Senates Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that proposes to prohibit federal contracting with certain biotechnology providers connected to foreign adversaries.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index retreated by 208.31 points, or 1.27%, to 16,229.78. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 59.14 points, or 1.04%, to 5,613.83.
Shares off Wuxi Biologics sank 20.2% to HK$17.34 while its sister company Wuxi AppTec tumbled 20% to HK$45.40, after the US Senates Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that proposes to prohibit federal contracting with certain biotechnology providers connected to foreign adversaries.
