Australia Market gains 0.4%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index increased by 30.18 points, or 0.39%, to 7,763.71. The broader All Ordinaries index grew 36.41 points, or 0.46%, to 8,026.68.

Total 9 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Industrials was the best performing sector, gaining +1.33%, followed by information technology (up 1.03%), consumer staples (up 0.78%), and consumer discretionary (up 0.76%). Energy was the worst performing sector, falling 1.15%.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were CHALICE MINING and ALUMINA, up 9.92% and 6.42% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were HELIA GROUP and CORE LITHIUM, down 13.85% and 4.35% respectively.

Industrials shares were among the strongest-performing mega caps, with Brambles gaining 2.7%, meanwhile Qantas added 2.6% and Seven Group Holdings added 3.2%.

Shares of healthcare companies advanced, with ResMed rising 5.5%, followed by Lynas Rare Earths (up 4.5%) and Mineral Resources (up 3.9%).

energy shares closed in red. Market heavyweight Woodside was down 2.7% as it went ex-dividend. BHP (down 1.1%), and Rio Tinto (down 2.4%) went ex-dividend also ended lower.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Home Loans Slip 4.6% In January-- The total value of owner-occupied home loans issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.6% on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$15.91 billion. Investment lending dipped 2.6% on month to A$9.21 billion, with overall lending down 3.9% at A$25.12 billion. On a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans rose 3.4% and investment lending jumped 18.5% for an increase of 8.5% in overall loans. Loans for construction finance rose 5.8% on month after a rise of 3.3% in December, while loans for the purchase of property jumped 16.9% after a rise of 1.9% a month earlier.

Australia Trade Surplus At A$11.027 Billion In January-Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$11.027 billion in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That missed forecasts for a surplus of A$11.420 billion following the downwardly revised A$10.743 billion surplus in December (originally A$10.959 billion). Exports were up 1.6% on month to A$47.511 billion after gaining a downwardly revised 1.5% in the previous month (originally 1.8%). Imports rose 1.3% on month to A$36.483 billion yen, slowing from 4.8% a month earlier.

Australia stock market finished session modestly higher on Thursday, 07 March 2024, on tracking overnight rally on the Wall Street after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell expects the central bank will cut interest rates this year, with shares in industrial, tech, consumer goods, and retailers leading gains.