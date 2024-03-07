Australia Market gains 0.4%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index increased by 30.18 points, or 0.39%, to 7,763.71. The broader All Ordinaries index grew 36.41 points, or 0.46%, to 8,026.68.
Total 9 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Industrials was the best performing sector, gaining +1.33%, followed by information technology (up 1.03%), consumer staples (up 0.78%), and consumer discretionary (up 0.76%). Energy was the worst performing sector, falling 1.15%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were CHALICE MINING and ALUMINA, up 9.92% and 6.42% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were HELIA GROUP and CORE LITHIUM, down 13.85% and 4.35% respectively.
Industrials shares were among the strongest-performing mega caps, with Brambles gaining 2.7%, meanwhile Qantas added 2.6% and Seven Group Holdings added 3.2%.
Shares of healthcare companies advanced, with ResMed rising 5.5%, followed by Lynas Rare Earths (up 4.5%) and Mineral Resources (up 3.9%).
energy shares closed in red. Market heavyweight Woodside was down 2.7% as it went ex-dividend. BHP (down 1.1%), and Rio Tinto (down 2.4%) went ex-dividend also ended lower.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Home Loans Slip 4.6% In January-- The total value of owner-occupied home loans issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.6% on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$15.91 billion. Investment lending dipped 2.6% on month to A$9.21 billion, with overall lending down 3.9% at A$25.12 billion. On a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans rose 3.4% and investment lending jumped 18.5% for an increase of 8.5% in overall loans. Loans for construction finance rose 5.8% on month after a rise of 3.3% in December, while loans for the purchase of property jumped 16.9% after a rise of 1.9% a month earlier.
Australia Trade Surplus At A$11.027 Billion In January-Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$11.027 billion in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That missed forecasts for a surplus of A$11.420 billion following the downwardly revised A$10.743 billion surplus in December (originally A$10.959 billion). Exports were up 1.6% on month to A$47.511 billion after gaining a downwardly revised 1.5% in the previous month (originally 1.8%). Imports rose 1.3% on month to A$36.483 billion yen, slowing from 4.8% a month earlier.
