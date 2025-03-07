Friday, March 07, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: TCS, Power Grid Corporation, NMDC, Biocon, Firstsource Solutions

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 7 March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed an expanded deal with Northern Trust, a global financial institution, to centralize and standardize its custody operations across 99 direct and global markets. TCS will deploy its comprehensive TCS BaNCS Global Securities Platform for Northern Trust, which has $17.4 trillion in assets under custody and administration as of December 2024.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared the successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system in Andhra Pradesh. It has received a Letter of Intent for the project, which comprises the augmentation of transformation capacity at the existing Kurnool-III substation and extension works at the existing Cpeta substation, along with a 765kV D/C transmission line.

 

NMDC informed that government of India has appointed Amitava Mukherjee as chairman & managing director (CMD), effective from 6 March 2025.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries announced that Sachin Mehta has resigned as chief financial officer of the company, effective April 1, 2025. However, he will continue as the joint managing director of the company. The Board has appointed Manoj Lodha as executive director and chief financial officer of the company, effective April 1.

Biocons subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Civica, Inc. to expand access and affordability of Insulin Aspart in the United States. As per the agreement, Biocon Biologics will supply Insulin Aspart drug substance to Civica, Inc., which will use the drug substance to produce Insulin Aspart drug products, a rapid-acting insulin analog, at its manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Virginia.

FirstSource Solutions launched its Agentic AI Studio, a solution designed to transform the future of work.

Kalpataru Projects International bagged new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore for transmission and distribution business in overseas markets and building projects in India.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments has acquired 51% of the share capital of Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers for a total cash consideration of Rs 120 crore, through a share purchase agreement.

Gujarat Gas and BPCL ink MoU

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from M P. Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co

Torrent Power receives LoA for 305 MW solar power projects in Nasik

Cyient announces incorporation of a step-down subsidiary - Cyient DLM Inc.

Macrotech Developers raises Rs 3,300 cr via QIP issue

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

