Hong Kong Market ends marginally lower

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 19.15 points, or 0.1%, to 18,424.96. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank 11.85 points, or 0.18%, to 6,542.47.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking properties led the retreat by falling 1.01%, meanwhile, the utilities sector sank 0.92% and the commerce & industry sector ended 0.01% lower. The finance sector declined 0.06%.

Trip.com Groups shares fell 1.9% to HK$400.60 after it announced a US$1.3 billion convertible bond issue to fund repayment of existing debt, expand its overseas business and for working capital needs. The note has a 0.75% coupon and converts to equity at a 32.5% premium.

Hong Kong share market finished session marginally lower on Wednesday, 05 June 2024, snapping two days winning streak, as profit booking resumed on caution ahead of key European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday and the monthly U.S. payroll data due on Friday.