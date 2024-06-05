Hong Kong Market ends marginally lower

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 19.15 points, or 0.1%, to 18,424.96. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank 11.85 points, or 0.18%, to 6,542.47.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking properties led the retreat by falling 1.01%, meanwhile, the utilities sector sank 0.92% and the commerce & industry sector ended 0.01% lower. The finance sector declined 0.06%.
Trip.com Groups shares fell 1.9% to HK$400.60 after it announced a US$1.3 billion convertible bond issue to fund repayment of existing debt, expand its overseas business and for working capital needs. The note has a 0.75% coupon and converts to equity at a 32.5% premium.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content