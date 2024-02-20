Sensex (    %)
                        
Hong Kong Market gains on China rate cut

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session higher on Tuesday, 20 February 2024, supported by some Chinese property developers, after Beijing's People's Bank of China announced a rate cut.
Earlier in the day, the Chinese central bank announced a large 25 basis points cut to the five-year LPR to 3.95%. The LPR is benchmark lending rate for home loans and long-term corporate loans. Todays rate cut signals policymakers are getting serious about supporting the property market.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 91.90 points, or 0.57%, to 16,247.51. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 34.35 points, or 0.63%, to 5,519.23.
Among blue chips, Longfor surged 3% to HK$9.17, Wharf REIC jumped 3.3% to HK$26.25 while Henderson Land gained 0.9% to HK$21.30 and Sun Hung Kai added 0.9% to HK$72.45.
BYD tumbled 2.3% to HK$182.20, after it launched a plug-in hybrid EV model at 20% below its previous version, with rival makers set to compete with price cuts. Geely Auto declined 0.1% to HK$8.09 and Xpeng lost 3.7% to HK$35.55.
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

