HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 62.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.04% to Rs 5.51 croreNet profit of HOV Services rose 62.96% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.04% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.88% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.39% to Rs 22.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.514.27 29 22.4716.12 39 OPM %18.6918.97 -16.4216.69 - PBDT1.431.25 14 5.804.28 36 PBT1.181.09 8 4.803.65 32 NP1.320.81 63 4.222.69 57
