Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 62.96% in the March 2025 quarter

HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 62.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Sales rise 29.04% to Rs 5.51 crore

Net profit of HOV Services rose 62.96% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.04% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.88% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.39% to Rs 22.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.514.27 29 22.4716.12 39 OPM %18.6918.97 -16.4216.69 - PBDT1.431.25 14 5.804.28 36 PBT1.181.09 8 4.803.65 32 NP1.320.81 63 4.222.69 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Response Informatics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Response Informatics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 28.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 28.40% in the March 2025 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 3.26% in the March 2025 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 3.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Accel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Accel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon