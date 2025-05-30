Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.21% to Rs 93.91 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries rose 47.22% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.21% to Rs 93.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.68% to Rs 9.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.94% to Rs 380.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 302.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales93.9164.67 45 380.53302.16 26 OPM %4.435.46 -7.517.00 - PBDT1.971.23 60 18.8512.35 53 PBT0.730.03 2333 14.037.66 83 NP0.530.36 47 9.965.87 70
