Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HPCL slumps as Q2 PAT tanks 88% YoY to Rs 631 crore

HPCL slumps as Q2 PAT tanks 88% YoY to Rs 631 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) dropped 7.98% to Rs 372.35 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 87.67% to Rs 631.18 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 5,118.16 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, net sales (excluding excise duty) grew by 4.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 99,413.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 835.44 crore in Q2 of FY25, registering de-growth of 87.61% YoY.

Average GRMs (Gross of export duty) for second quarter of FY25 were $3.12 per barrel ($13.33 per barrel during the corresponding period of previous year), the reduction in GRMs is in line with the trend of international benchmark product cracks.

 

During Q2 FY25, the refineries recorded crude thruput of 6.30 MMT (operating close to 107.7% of the installed capacity) registering an increase of 9.6% over the thruput of 5.75 MMT during Q2 FY24.

The company recorded quarterly sales volume of 11.62 MMT (including exports) during the quarter registering a growth of 8.2% as against 10.74 MMT posted in Q2 FY24. The company also achieved market share gain of 0.78% amongst PSU oil marketing companies during the period.

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank appoints Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO

Bandhan Bank appoints Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO

Larsen & Toubro wins order for ITER organisation's nuclear fusion project in France

Larsen & Toubro wins order for ITER organisation's nuclear fusion project in France

INR falls further amid sharp sell-off in Indian equities

INR falls further amid sharp sell-off in Indian equities

BEL rises as PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 1,451 cr in Q2 FY25

BEL rises as PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 1,451 cr in Q2 FY25

Kirloskar Pneumatic Q2 PAT soars to Rs 68 crore

Kirloskar Pneumatic Q2 PAT soars to Rs 68 crore

During the quarter, sale of Motor fuels was 6.8 MMT (growth of 4.5% over Q2 FY24) and in case of LPG, the company achieved a sales volume of 2.25 MMT (growth of 5.9% over Q2 FY24).

The Aviation business of the company recorded a growth of 19.6% YoY with sales volume of 250 TMT during Q2 FY25.

As on 30 September 2024, HPCLs Lubricants segment sales volume was 168 TMT during the quarter, (growth of 5.0% over Q2 FY24) and HPCL also recorded pipeline thruput of 6.53 MMT during Q2 FY25 (growth of 6.5% over Q2 FY24).

HPCL is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream, and exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

NLC India Q2 results: PAT declines 9.5% to Rs 982 cr on higher expenses

forex cash dollar deposit

India's foreign exchange reserves drop $2.16 bn to $688.26 bn: Govt data

Aakriti Patni

Aakriti Patni, 4thGeneration Member of the Patni Family & Daughter of Amit Patni, Blends Legacy with Innovation

exports, wto

Govt's role to enable conditions to boost exports: WB industry secretary

Term Insurance Policy

How income protection insurance will help your family's financial security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon