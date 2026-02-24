HSCL commences commercial operations for expanded capacity at Mahistikry site

Himadri Speciality Chemical announced that the commercial operations of the expanded capacity of 70,000 TPA has commenced at the company's manufacturing facility situated at Mahistikry, Hooghly, West Bengal.

Consequent to the above expansion, the Company's total Carbon Black manufacturing capacity stands enhanced to 2,50,000 MTPA, including Speciality Carbon Black capacity of 1,30,000 MTPA at the Mahistikry site.

