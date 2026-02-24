KPIL to acquire balance 35% stake in JV Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company
Kalpataru Projects International has on 23 February 2026 (at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), entered into Share Sale, Exit, and Release Agreement to acquire balance 35% equity stake of Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company (KIOCL) from joint venture partner namely, BIN Omairah Contracting Company. Upon such acquisition, KIOCL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST