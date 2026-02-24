KPIL to acquire balance 35% stake in JV Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company

Kalpataru Projects International has on 23 February 2026 (at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), entered into Share Sale, Exit, and Release Agreement to acquire balance 35% equity stake of Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company (KIOCL) from joint venture partner namely, BIN Omairah Contracting Company. Upon such acquisition, KIOCL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

