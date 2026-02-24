Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KPIL to acquire balance 35% stake in JV Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Kalpataru Projects International has on 23 February 2026 (at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), entered into Share Sale, Exit, and Release Agreement to acquire balance 35% equity stake of Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company (KIOCL) from joint venture partner namely, BIN Omairah Contracting Company. Upon such acquisition, KIOCL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

