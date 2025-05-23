Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hubtown soars after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Hubtown soars after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Hubtown rallied 3.51% to Rs 191.85 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 88.6 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations tanked 8.54% year on year (YoY) to Rs 105.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The firm reported profit before tax in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 32.99 crore, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 87.55 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expense tanked 61.19% year on year to Rs 107.77 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 6.89 crore (up 37.8% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 35.66 crore (down 2.56% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 85.38 crore in FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 46.54 crore in FY24.

Hubtown is in the business of real estate development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indoco Remedies gains after receiving USFDA nod for Allopurinol drug

Indoco Remedies gains after receiving USFDA nod for Allopurinol drug

Board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries appoints director

Board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries appoints director

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

ITC gains as Q4 PAT zooms 290% YoY to Rs 19,562 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7.85/sh

ITC gains as Q4 PAT zooms 290% YoY to Rs 19,562 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7.85/sh

GSPL slips as Q4 PAT declines 73% YoY to Rs 71 crore

GSPL slips as Q4 PAT declines 73% YoY to Rs 71 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon