HUDCO to consider increase in borrowing programme for FY204-25

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

At board meet scheduled on 22 January 2025

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation will meet on 22 January 2025 to consider enhancement of existing borrowing plan/ programme for the financial year 2024-25 from Rs.40,000 crore to Rs.55,000 crore subject to the outstanding borrowings at any given point of time not exceeding the overall borrowing limit approved by the shareholders.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

