Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 1844.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.50% to Rs 585.19 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 725.20% to Rs 409.63 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 49.64 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales declined 14.92% to Rs 2481.32 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 2916.50 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 1844.30% to Rs 327.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.50% to Rs 585.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 676.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.