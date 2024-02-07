Sensex (    %)
                        
Financials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 73.54 points or 0.72% at 10245.13 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, One 97 Communications Ltd (up 8.71%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 6.56%),Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 5.77%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 5.49%),IFCI Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Canara Bank (up 4.9%), Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 4.45%), Angel One Ltd (up 4.31%), UCO Bank (up 4.18%), and Centrum Capital Ltd (up 4.14%).
On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 3.47%), PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 2.79%), and Computer Age Management Services Ltd (down 1.91%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 109.29 or 0.15% at 72295.38.
The Nifty 50 index was up 39.05 points or 0.18% at 21968.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 378.9 points or 0.82% at 46686.74.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.23 points or 0.36% at 13540.11.
On BSE,2209 shares were trading in green, 922 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

