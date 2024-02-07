Sensex (    %)
                        
Berger Paints Q3 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 300 cr

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Berger Paints India reported 49.21% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 300.16 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 201.17 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,881.83 crore in the third quarter of FY24, up 6.99% from Rs 2,693.59 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Profit before tax jumped 47.83% YoY to Rs 397.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
EBITDA (excluding other income) during the quarter stood at Rs 480.04 crore, representing a growth of 37.3% as against Rs 349.65 crore reported in Q2 FY23.
On nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit grew 40.45% to Rs 947.20 crore on 6.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,678.64 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.
Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.
Shares of Berger Paints rose 0.02% to Rs 556.10 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

