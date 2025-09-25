Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1379, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.76% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1379, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.ICICI Bank Ltd has eased around 2.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55121.5, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.49 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1383.6, down 0.22% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 3.76% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Nifty slides below 25,000 level; pharma shares underpressure

Nifty slides below 25,000 level; pharma shares underpressure

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

India's growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainty says PM

India's growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainty says PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon