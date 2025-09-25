ICICI Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1379, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.76% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
ICICI Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1379, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.ICICI Bank Ltd has eased around 2.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55121.5, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.49 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1383.6, down 0.22% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 3.76% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 20.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
