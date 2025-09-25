Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 325.95, up 5.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.18% in last one year as compared to a 4.78% jump in NIFTY and a 1.15% jump in the Nifty Metal.
Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 325.95, up 5.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24962.35. The Sensex is at 81470.78, down 0.3%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has gained around 40.99% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10060.1, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 420.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.38 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 60.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
