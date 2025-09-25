Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 325.95, up 5.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.18% in last one year as compared to a 4.78% jump in NIFTY and a 1.15% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 325.95, up 5.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24962.35. The Sensex is at 81470.78, down 0.3%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has gained around 40.99% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10060.1, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 420.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 60.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Investment Corp corrects on profit booking

Tata Investment Corp corrects on profit booking

Nifty below 25,000 level; IT shares under pressure

Nifty below 25,000 level; IT shares under pressure

Hindustan Copper surges as global copper prices strengthen

Hindustan Copper surges as global copper prices strengthen

TVS Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TVS Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maharashtra Seamless gains on securing Rs 256-cr domestic order for seamless pipes

Maharashtra Seamless gains on securing Rs 256-cr domestic order for seamless pipes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon