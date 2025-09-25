Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainty says PM

India's growth remains attractive despite global disruptions and uncertainty says PM

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and addressed the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida and noted in his speech that India is advancing toward its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The Prime Minister opined that despite global disruptions and uncertainty, Indias growth remains attractive. He remarked that disruptions do not divert Indiathey reveal new directions. Amidst these challenges, India is laying a strong foundation for the coming decades.

