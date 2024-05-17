ICICI Bank to acquire minor stake in new entity to be set up in GIFT-IFSC

The Target Entity is proposed to be incorporated as a subsidiary of CCIL. The Target Entity to be incorporated in GIFT-IFSC will set-up and operate the Foreign Currency Settlement System (FCSS) in GIFT-IFSC and will act as clearing house and system operator for the same and will also provide services in GIFT-IFSC including, any or all of the services provided by CCIL in India, and will undertake such other activities permissible within the GIFT-IFSC as may be determined from time to time, subject to necessary approvals by the relevant authorities under the applicable laws.
