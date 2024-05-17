Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.46% to Rs 44.56 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 2.75% to Rs 5.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 124.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 2.91% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.46% to Rs 44.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.44.5624.83124.06107.369.8513.2110.5511.343.242.309.418.593.012.098.547.811.771.725.985.82