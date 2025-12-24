Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.1%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.1%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 651.55, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.48% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.39% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 651.55, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 26193.1. The Sensex is at 85533.45, up 0.01%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 6.42% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27584.55, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 653.55, up 0.27% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 2.48% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.39% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 71.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

