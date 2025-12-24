Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crompton wins order of Rs 46.20 cr from MSEDCL

Crompton wins order of Rs 46.20 cr from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received a letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for EPC Contracts for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) with PV Modules under MTSKPY/ PM-KUSUM scheme at various location across the State of Maharashtra with total order value of Rs 46,20,48,229.00 only (excluding GST).

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

