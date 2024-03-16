Basel III compliant bonds ( Rs 2000 crore) - IND AA-; Stable (affirmed)

Omni infrastructure bonds (Rs 8000 crore) - IND AA-; Stable (affirmed)

Basel III compliant tier II bonds (Rs 3000 crore) - IND AA-; Stable (affirmed)

Fixed deposits - IND AA-; Stable (affirmed)

Senior debt (Rs 3631 crore) - IND AA-; Stable (affirmed)

Certificate of deposits (Rs 16000 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed)

Certificate of deposits (Rs 19000 crore) - IND A1+ (assigned)

IDBI Bank announced that India Ratings & Research has assigned IDBI Bank's Certificates of Deposits 'IND A1+' rating and affirmed existing ratings for other debt instruments as under: