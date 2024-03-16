Basel III compliant bonds ( Rs 2000 crore) - IND AA-; Stable (affirmed)
Omni infrastructure bonds (Rs 8000 crore) - IND AA-; Stable (affirmed)
Basel III compliant tier II bonds (Rs 3000 crore) - IND AA-; Stable (affirmed)
Fixed deposits - IND AA-; Stable (affirmed)
Senior debt (Rs 3631 crore) - IND AA-; Stable (affirmed)
Certificate of deposits (Rs 16000 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed)
Certificate of deposits (Rs 19000 crore) - IND A1+ (assigned)
