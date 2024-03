WFL proposes to enter into the Power Purchase Agreement (with Take or Pay arrangement) for supply of renewable power for a period of 25 years. WFL will hold up to 49% equity share capital of WBPL. It would be a significant step towards the Company's journey to reach 100% RE by 2030.

Welspun Living announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Welspun Flooring (WFL) is investing Rs 1.76 crore in Welspun Bhargavi (WBPL), a special purpose vehicle, for setting up of about 8.10 MWp Solar Power Project.