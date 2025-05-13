Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIFL Finance climbs as foreign broker upgrades to 'buy'

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

IIFL Finance jumped 4.12% to Rs 404.40 after a foreign brokerage upgraded the stock to 'Buy', hiking its target price to Rs 550 per share-a sharp jump from its earlier target of Rs 380.

The revised estimate implies an upside potential of nearly 41.61% from the stocks previous close of Rs 388.40.

The broker cited a recovery in IIFL's microfinance segment, improved system liquidity, and a decline in cost of funds (CoF) as key drivers behind its optimistic outlook. It also revised the company's EPS estimates, cutting FY26 by 6%, but nudging FY27 up by 0.5%.

However, the report flagged rising competition in the gold loan segment as a potential risk that could pressure margins going forward.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of IIFL Finance declined 44.38% to Rs 207.68 crore while total income declined 11.22% to Rs 2,594.35 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

IIFL Finance, along with its subsidiaries IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance, is a leading retail-focused NBFC offering diversified loan products, including home, gold, MSME, microfinance, and capital market finance.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

