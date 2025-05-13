Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex tumbles 875 pts; Nifty below 24,650; auto shares slide

Sensex tumbles 875 pts; Nifty below 24,650; auto shares slide

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with major cuts in the afternoon trade, weighed down by profit booking and weakness in index heavyweights, despite easing U.S.-China tensions. The Nifty hovered below the 24,650 mark. Auto shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 874.63 points or 1.50% to 81,193.30. The Nifty 50 index slipped 328.05 points or 1.29% to 24,604.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.76%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,527 shares rose and 1,247 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 1.39% to 23,075.55. The index rallied 3.41% in the past trading session.

Also Read

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets at day's low; Sensex drags 1200 pts to 81,200; Nifty at 24,600

JK Tyre Novice Cup

JK Tyre plans to expand marketing presence in West Bengal, northeast

trading, stock market

Smallcap stock surges 15%, hits record high today; what's behind the rally?

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues new rules for senior advocate designation, scraps marking system

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Three terrorists gunned down in J-K's Shopian; army says op ongoing

Eicher Motors (down 2.05%), Balkrishna Industries (down 2.05%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.88%), Tata Motors (down 1.61%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.48%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.32%), Exide Industries (down 0.78%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.55%), and Hero MotoCorp (down 0.03%) declined.

On the other hand, Bharat Forge (up 1.08%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.65%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.52%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.30% to 6.396, compared with the previous close of 6.370.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.2675, compared with its close of 85.3600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 June 2025 settlement added 1.18% to Rs 94,000.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.24% to 101.57.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.09% to 4.453.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement shed 02 cents or 0.03% to $64.94 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

Shree Cement receives ESG ratings from CARE

Shree Cement receives ESG ratings from CARE

Dynamic Cables hits the roof as Q4 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Dynamic Cables hits the roof as Q4 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Cipla consolidated net profit rises 30.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Cipla consolidated net profit rises 30.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Everlon Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Everlon Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon