Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has launched an advanced SAP Configurator accelerator kit to help enterprises scale SAP S/4HANA rollouts more efficiently with automated processes.

The accelerator kit will automate configuration, and HCLTech's engagement will include data loading, testing and validation, making the transition to SAP S/4HANA faster, smoother and more scalable. It extends an enterprise's pre-defined template to new locations with minimal manual intervention and allows end-users to visualize the system before full deployment.

Using the SAP Configurator, HCLTech aims to assist enterprises with 50-100 global locations in significantly reducing SAP rollout time and providing continuous value beyond the rollout. The company plans to use AI-powered tools as virtual SAP specialists to reduce manual workload and ensure consistent documentation.

 

HCLTech's SAP Configurator reinforces our commitment to helping clients achieve SAP transformations with confidence, speed and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered tools, this accelerator kit sets a new benchmark for innovation with SAP, enabling enterprises to accelerate decision-making, reduce complexity, and maintain sustainable growth in a dynamic market, said Pawan Vadapalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Digital Business Services at HCLTech.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TD Power Systems jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 83% YoY to Rs 53 cr

TD Power Systems jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 83% YoY to Rs 53 cr

India proposes retaliatory tariffs against US

India proposes retaliatory tariffs against US

Ministry of Ports says FY 2024-25 marks new highs in cargo throughput and operational performance

Ministry of Ports says FY 2024-25 marks new highs in cargo throughput and operational performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon