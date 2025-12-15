Monday, December 15, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIFL Finance receives ratings action from S&P Global Ratings

IIFL Finance receives ratings action from S&P Global Ratings

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
IIFL Finance announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P), the credit rating agency, has revised the rating Outlook from Stable to Positive and affirmed it's rating as 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit rating of IIFL Finance. Further S&P has also affirmed it's 'B+' long term foreign currency issue rating on the Company's outstanding U.S. dollar denominated senior secured notes.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

