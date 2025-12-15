Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nara Brahmani wins 2025 Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business Award

Nara Brahmani wins 2025 Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business Award

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Heritage Foods announced that Nara Brahmani, Executive Director of the Company, has been honoured as a winner at the Business Today - Most Powerful Women in Business (BT MPW) Awards 2025, themed Profit is Power.

The recognition was conferred at the 22nd edition of the Business Today MPW Awards ceremony, held on 12 December 2025, at the National Stock Exchange, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

